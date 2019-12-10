The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
PM Trudeau says UN vote not a shift in “steadfast” Israel support

"Our enduring friendship with Israel remains. We will continue to stand strongly against the singling out of Israel at the UN," Trudeau said at a menorah lighting ceremony at Parliament.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 10, 2019 05:50
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Davos, Switzerland. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Davos, Switzerland.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
In response to Canada’s support of a United Nations resolution endorsing Palestinian self-determination, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassured the Jewish community that the decision does not represent a shift in Ottawa’s policy of voting against resolutions that single out Israel for criticism, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
Trudeau’s remarks were made at a menorah lighting ceremony on Parliament Hill on Monday, December 9, in which 100 Canadian MPs participated to mark the holiday of Hanukkah. 
Trudeau also met with numerous leaders in the Jewish community, who raised the issue of Canada’s stance and its recent vote for the UN resolution in late November. The prime minister also received criticism from the opposition Conservative Party, and its leader Andrew Scheer, and heard concern from within his Liberal Party. Former US ambassador the UN, Nikki Haley, also issued a strong criticism, saying that Canada made a “deal with the devil.”
The November resolution was part of a series of resolution brought annually to the UN that critics argue is designed to single out Israel, while ignoring the Palestinian role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Trudeau said that he changed Canada’s historical voting pattern in support for Israel because he felt that this one resolution is important for supporting the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"I understand that many of you were alarmed by this decision. The government felt that it was important to reiterate its commitment to a two-states-for-two-peoples solution at a time when its prospects appear increasingly under threat,” Trudeau said in a statement.
"But let me be very clear. Our enduring friendship with Israel remains. We will continue to stand strongly against the singling out of Israel at the UN. Canada remains a steadfast supporter of Israel and Canada will always defend Israel's right to live in security. And we will always, always, speak up against antisemitism at home and abroad. You have my word," he added.
Some within Canada accused Trudeau of changing Canada’s vote in order to gain a seat on the UN Security Council next year.
At the ceremony, Trudeau also criticized recent antisemitic incidents at McGill University, University of Toronto and York University.
"They were made to feel uncomfortable because of their identity, because of their support of Israel," Trudeau noted at the ceremony.
"Calling into question Israel's right to exist or the right of Jewish people to self-determination is promoting antisemitism and that's unacceptable. We will never, ever be silent in the face of such acts. Hatred has no place in Canada and we will continue to condemn it," he added.


