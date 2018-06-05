June 05 2018
Sivan, 22, 5778
PM meets controversial US ambassador at Berlin airport

Netanyahu – without being asked – said the US ambassador requested a meeting with him, and that he was going to meet him briefly at the airport.

June 5, 2018 04:19
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on January 24, 2018.. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefly met Washington’s embattled new ambassador to Germany at the airport in Berlin on Monday, but cautioned against reading anything into the meeting.

Richard Grenell, who took up his post some three months ago, has come under fire over the last couple of days for telling Breitbart over the weekend that he wanted to “empower conservatives throughout Europe.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“I think there is a groundswell of conservative policies that are taking hold because of the failed policies of the Left,” he said in remarks that were slammed in Germany as blatant political interference unbecoming of a diplomat.

Merkel was asked at the press conference whether she thought it was appropriate for an ambassador from another country to pursue his own political agenda in Germany, and replied that she has “taken note” of this, but would not comment further, though the issue was being addressed by the Foreign Ministry.

Netanyahu – without being asked – said the US ambassador requested  a meeting with him, and that he was going to meet him briefly at the airport.

“I wouldn’t draw any meaning into that,” he said. “It just doesn’t exist.”
 


