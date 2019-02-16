Paris Hate crimes spread 'like poison', memroy of Simone Veiil defaced

Slurs painted on the memorial art of French street artist Christian Guemy in honor of the late Simone Veiil.
(photo credit: screenshot)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
French authorities are investigating a series of anti-Jewish hate crimes in and around the capital, the Guardian reported.
The crimes include defacing postboxes with the face of late French politician Simone Veiil with swastikas.
Shame on the despicable person that disfigured my tribute to Simeon Veil, Holocaust survivor, French street artist Christian Guemy tweeted on Monday along with pictures of the postboxes. He tweeted again on Wedensday after the art was restored.
Other attacks include the defacing of a bagel bakery with the word 'Juden' [Jew in German]. As well as toxic slurs against French President Emanuel Macron based on his previous employment at the Rothschild merchant bank.
A recent study found that roughly half the people involved in the gilets jaunes (yellow vests) protests believe in a 'Zionist plot.'
The late Veiil, who served as French Minister of Health and President of the European Parliament, was a Holocaust survivor and the fifth woman in history to be given a burial in the Pantheon. She passed away in 2017.
A tree planted in memory of Ilan Halimi, the Jewish man who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in 2006 by criminals who thought 'all Jews have money', was chopped down in a case being investigated by the French police.
French Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner said that "Antisemitism is spreading like position."
He vowed the French republic will fight this toxic trend.
In a sharp increase from 2017, 541 attacks on Jews were reported in 2018, an increase of 230 attacks since 2017.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>