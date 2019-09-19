P!nk will receive Billboard Music Awards top honor 'Legend of Live Award'

.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
Billboard announced that Grammy-winning singer/songwriter P!nk is receiving the Legend of Live award at this year's Billboard Live Music Summit and Awards.
The music journal tweeted, ".@Pink will be the first female solo artist to win the Legend of Live award at the Billboard Live Music Summit #BBLMS"
P!nk recently wrapped up her Beautiful Trauma World Tour
that grossed nearly $400 million and sold more than 3 million tickets.
It was the 10th highest grossing tour in the history of Billboard's Boxscore.
"Between her mesmerizing live performances, her high-flying visual acrobatics and her incredible catalog of music that includes 32 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and three Billboard No. 1 albums, there is no artist more deserving of this award than P!nk,” said Dave Brooks, Billboard’s Senior Director of Live and Touring. “Her Beautiful Trauma tour is a historic feat of endurance and artistic excellence and we are honored that she will be joining us in Beverly Hills to celebrate this record-breaking achievement.”
During her P!nk Live tour in 2017, the artist preformed in Berlin and decided to take her daughter to the Holocaust Memorial and told her “this could have been us,” Kveller
reported.
When P!nk was in Berlin, neo-Nazis were marching in Charlottesville. She decided to post on Instagram about the symbolism of a Jewish woman preforming in what was once the center of Nazi life.
View this post on Instagram
It's incredible to watch neo-nazis march in 2017, while I, a Jewish woman, headline a show in Berlin where these tunnels were built by him, built curvy so he couldn't be shot in the back. I walked through this tunnel to get to stage while people just like him marched in Charlottesville. My heart aches for the amount of hatred in this world. But in this place, where so many awful things happened once upon a time, here we are together in Berlin. People of all walks of life celebrating together. He didn't win. Hate didn't win here and this show, all of us on stage and in the audience together, we are a living testament to that. This city of Berlin is full of beautiful, loving people who accept me for who I am. The world is still full of beautiful people. Hate will not win if we don't let it. It's up to each of us to choose love and acceptance. This is an old war that's already been lost. They will not win. RIP Heather Heyer
A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on
The award is Billboard's top honor for touring and live performance and was first handed out in 2006 to Elton John and last year was given to John Mayer.
The awards will be held on Nov. 5 and 6 in Beverly Hills.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});