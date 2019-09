P!nk will receive Billboard Music Awards top honor 'Legend of Live Award'

Billboard announced that Grammy-winning singer/songwriter P!nk is receiving the Legend of Live award at this year's Billboard Live Music Summit and Awards.



The music journal tweeted, ".@Pink will be the first female solo artist to win the Legend of Live award at the Billboard Live Music Summit #BBLMS"

P!nk recently wrapped up her Beautiful Trauma World Tour that grossed nearly $400 million and sold more than 3 million tickets.It was the 10th highest grossing tour in the history of Billboard's Boxscore."Between her mesmerizing live performances, her high-flying visual acrobatics and her incredible catalog of music that includes 32 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and three Billboard No. 1 albums, there is no artist more deserving of this award than P!nk,” said Dave Brooks, Billboard’s Senior Director of Live and Touring. “Her Beautiful Trauma tour is a historic feat of endurance and artistic excellence and we are honored that she will be joining us in Beverly Hills to celebrate this record-breaking achievement.”During her P!nk Live tour in 2017, the artist preformed in Berlin and decided to take her daughter to the Holocaust Memorial and told her “this could have been us,” Kveller reported.When P!nk was in Berlin, neo-Nazis were marching in Charlottesville. She decided to post on Instagram about the symbolism of a Jewish woman preforming in what was once the center of Nazi life.The award is Billboard's top honor for touring and live performance and was first handed out in 2006 to Elton John and last year was given to John Mayer.The awards will be held on Nov. 5 and 6 in Beverly Hills.

