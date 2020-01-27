Polish President Andrzej Duda visits Auschwitz with Holocaust survivors

Polish President Andrzej Duda visited the infamous Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day Monday. The president toured the site alongside former prisoners, and children of Holocaust survivors, such as Zofia Pilecka the daughter of Witold Pilecki, an Auschwitz prisoner who wrote books about the crimes committed in the camp.
Additionally, the president and his extensive tour walked hand-in-hand, making their way to the courtyard of prison block 11 for a moment of reflection and prayer commemorating the prisoners who served time on the infamous block where the Wall of Executions was located.
To mark their presence, the group laid a wreath in front of the wall to display solidarity with the more than one million prisoners murdered at the Nazi "death factory."
Prezydent RP @AndrzejDuda razem z byłymi więźniami niemieckiego obozu Auschwitz oraz ocalałymi z Zagłady oddał hołd ofiarom pod Ścianą Straceń, która znajduje się obok Bloku nr. 11.#Auschwitz75 pic.twitter.com/1tXUGxepbP— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) January 27, 2020
Złożenie wieńca przed Ścianą Śmierci przez Byłych Więźniów wraz z Prezydentem RP https://t.co/cM67f3DCdr— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) January 27, 2020