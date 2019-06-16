Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Polish stonemason workshop targeted for promoting Jewish memory

The workshop of the man, named Krystof, was targeted because he works with Jewish foundations that honor the memory of slain Jews in occupied Poland.

By
June 16, 2019 22:32
1 minute read.
Protesters light flares and carry Polish flags during a rally, organised by far-right, nationalist groups, to mark the anniversary of Polish independence in Warsaw, Poland, November 11, 2016.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
The workshop of a Polish stonemason was targeted by unknown hooligans on Sunday. Fundacja Zapomniane reported on social media.

Slurs against Jews were written on stone fragments in the man’s workshop. Authorities are looking into the case.



On Saturday the foundation reported on social media that the mason, who created the original monument, was restoring it after it was vandalized by hooligans on June 8. The monument was created with the cooperation of the Matzevah Foundation.  




The slurs written on it claim that Jewish Poles were involved with secret police brutality used by the People's Republic of Poland to reshape Poland as a socialist nation after the end of the war.   

The attack caused great dismay to Jewish activists and Polish residents of the town who were "shocked to discover" this violation. The monument was created to honor the memory of local Jews murdered by Nazis in occupied Poland. 

The string of attacks could mean that some local residents have decided to destroy and deface efforts to honor local Jewish heritage in the town.      

