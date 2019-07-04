'Post' exposé leads 15 banks to reject accounts for pro-BDS political party

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.





The Jerusalem Post’s ongoing investigative series into financial institutions that provide accounts to Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) groups, extremist anti-Israel organizations, and terrorism entities prompted at least 15 banks in Germany to reject bank accounts for the pro-BDS Marxist-Leninist Party of Germany (MLPD).

The intelligence agency for Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia revealed on Thursday: “In this context, the MLPD points to the cancellations of the party's central state and district accounts by Deutsche Bank and Postbank, and emphasizes that 15 other banks and savings banks have rejected opening party accounts of the MLPD.”The intelligence agents defined MLPD as part of “left-wing extremism” organizations in the state. Party membership for the pro-BDS MLPD increased from 650 to 750 in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The Marxist party has an estimate 2,800 members across Germany. BDS seeks to impose economic and political sanctions on Israel.In 2017, the Marxist party announced on the Deutsche Bank and the Postbank have closed all of its bank accounts in Germany. The anti-Israel MLPD had been embroiled in an election scandal alleging it campaigned during the federal election with sympathizers of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, an EU- and US-designated terrorist organization.The Post uncovered at the time the Deutsche Bank accounts for the MLDP. The Postbank is owned by the Deutsche Bank. The intelligence document noted that the MLPD announced in January, 2018 that it exceeded its fund-raising goal by collecting 851,760 euro.The intelligence report wrote that the MLPD is listed as a supporter on the website of the German BDS campaign website.A Post query to the MLDP was not immediately returned. It is unclear what the names are of the 15 banks and savings banks that declined to open MLPD accounts.Germany’s domestic intelligence agency—the rough equivalent of Shin Beit—monitors the MLPD because the party is deemed a threat to the state’s constitutional democracy. In May, the German Bundestag classified BDS as an antisemitic campaign.During Operation Cast Lead starting in 2008 and running into 2009, the MLPD called for “solidarity with the just resistance of the Palestinian people against Israel’s war of aggression and state terrorism.” The party maintains that the PFLP should not be listed as a terrorist organization.The PFLP has murdered scores of Israelis since the Seventies, including four rabbis in Jerusalem and an Druze Israeli police officer in 2014.According to the MLPD’s website, the GLS Bank in Bochum still operates an account for the party.The intelligence agency wrote that the MLPD has a clear connection to the doctrines of the former dictators Josef Stalin in the now-defunct Soviet Union and Mao Zedong from communist China. Zedong is estimated to have murdered 45 million Chinese. Stalin murdered millions, including his opponents and dissidents.

