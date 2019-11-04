Poway City Council to approve Lori Lynn Drive in memory of shooting victim

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Eva Drive, a short street in northern Poway, will become Lori Lynn Lane if the city council approves the change as expected at Tuesday’s meeting.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
November 4, 2019 04:12
A makeshift memorial was placed by a light pole a block away from a shooting incident where one person was killed at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, north of San Diego, California.. (photo credit: JOHN GASTALDO/REUTERS)

The City Council of Poway, California is set to name a street in honor of Lori Lynn Gilbert-Kaye, who was killed in the shooting attack on the Chabad of Poway in April.

Eva Drive, a short street in northern Poway, will become Lori Lynn Lane if the city council approves the change as expected at Tuesday’s meeting, the San Diego Union -Tribune reported.

Only two homes have driveways off of the street and have both agreed to the name change, according to the report, citing city officials, as has the owner of a 26-acre parcel on the road set for a future residential development.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus told the newspaper that people connected to the Chabad approached the city with the name change idea. He said “It should have unanimous and enthusiastic support” when it goes before the council for a decision.

The street is located about one mile from the Chabad of Poway where Gilbert-Kaye, 60, was killed and three people were wounded, including an 8-year-old girl and the synagogue’s rabbi, who lost a finger, in the April 27 shooting.

Accused gunman John Earnest, 20, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder. The murder charge has been classified as a hate crime, making Earnest eligible for the death penalty. The accused gunman told a 911 operator in the moments after the attack that he did it to save white people from Jews.


