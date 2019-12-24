Lori Lynn Lane was dedicated in memory of Lori Lynn Gilbert-Kaye, who was killed in the shooting attack on the Chabad of Poway in April.

Eva Drive, a short street in northern Poway, near San Diego, was changed during a ceremony on Friday. The change came at the request of family and friends and with the blessing of the city, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The street is located about one mile from the Chabad of Poway, where Gilbert-Kaye, 60, was killed in the April 27 shooting. Three others were injured, including an 8-year-old girl and the synagogue’s rabbi, who lost a finger.

“It’s somehow appropriate that we gather here just before Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, because Lori was a bright and shining light,” Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said at the ceremony. “The name of the holiday comes from the Hebrew word for dedication. So it’s fitting that we gather here to dedicate this street in memory of Lori, her life and truly her light.”

The accused gunman, John Earnest , 20, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder. The murder charge has been classified as a hate crime, making Earnest eligible for the death penalty.

Earnest told a 911 operator in the moments after the attack that he did it to save white people from Jews.