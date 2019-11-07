Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

President of Romania meets World Zionist Organization Chair

The two discussed the Romanian-Israeli relationships and Romania's fight against antisemitism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 7, 2019 03:47
Iohannis arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels. (photo credit: REUTERS)

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis met World Zionist Organization (WZO) Chair Avraham Duvdevani at Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday.

The two discussed the Romanian-Israeli relationships and Romania's fight against antisemitism, xenophobia and intolerance, according to a press release on Iohannis' website.

Iohannis emphasized the important role  the State of Israel plays as a "reliable partner of Romania," and that the two have enjoyed uninterrupted diplomatic relations for 71 years. He said that he would "continue to pay special attention to the partnership between Romania and the State of Israel," according to his website.

Duvdevani expressed his gratitude towards Iohannis not only for the relationship between Israel and Romania, but also for the steps he has taken to promote Jewish history and culture. He also thanked him for promoting  the law that established the National Museum of Jewish History and the Holocaust in Romania.


