President of Romania meets World Zionist Organization Chair

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis met World Zionist Organization (WZO) Chair Avraham Duvdevani at Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday.



The two discussed the Romanian-Israeli relationships and Romania's fight against antisemitism, xenophobia and intolerance, according to a press release on Iohannis' website.

Iohannis emphasized the important role the State of Israel plays as a "reliable partner of Romania," and that the two have enjoyed uninterrupted diplomatic relations for 71 years. He said that he would "continue to pay special attention to the partnership between Romania and the State of Israel," according to his website.Duvdevani expressed his gratitude towards Iohannis not only for the relationship between Israel and Romania, but also for the steps he has taken to promote Jewish history and culture. He also thanked him for promoting the law that established the National Museum of Jewish History and the Holocaust in Romania.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });