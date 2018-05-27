Prince Charles attends Israel's 70th birthday celebration in London

His Royal Highness Charles, the Prince of Wales, attended a lively concert on Thursday night during which the British Jewish community raised a toast to Israel’s 70th birthday in London’s renowned Royal Albert Hall, within a week of Prince Charles' son Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle.



Hosted by the Jewish Leadership Council, United Jewish Israel Appeal and Israel Bonds, the event was attended by a range of politicians and dignitaries including British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, Ambassador of Israel to the Court of St James’ H.E. Mark Regev, the UK ambassador to Israel, H.E. David Quarrey and the chair of the Jewish Agency for Israel, Natan Sharansky.





Introducing the night, Louise Jacobs, chair of the United Jewish Israel Appeal, said, “As someone who’s visited Israel [at least] once or twice, I can honesty say I remain astonished at the vibrancy and originality of its artistic community,” before introducing British government minister David Lidington MP.Lidington paid tribute to the British Jewish community as "one of the most dynamic and vibrant communities that make up the diverse mix that is our modern United Kingdom," and celebrated Israel as “a thriving democracy and a prosperous economy where the values of freedom, tolerance and the rule of law lie at its heart."The night, titled "Platinum - Celebrating Israel at 70," began with a hypnotic dance routine performed by non-professional dancers ranging in age from eight to 80. This was followed by the arrival of Princes Charles, which was marked by the audience rising to its feet to sing the national anthems of Great Britain and Israel with help from Israeli soprano Olga Senderskya.With British celebrity judge Robert Rinder emceeing, the audience were treated to an array of artistic talent from Israel, including performances by the Gilad Ephrat Ensemble, a pulsating dance routine by the Vertigo Dance Company accompanied by striking strings from the Revolution Orchestra and a star-studded climax performed by band Balkan Beat Box featuring musicians including trio A-WA and singers Gili Yalo and Shai Tsabari.Reflecting on the night, Jonathan Goldstein, chair of the Jewish Leadership Council, said: “We were thrilled that His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales was part of this vibrant, joyful and spectacular celebration of Israel 70th anniversary. The music and the atmosphere will live long in the memory.”In the audience was undergraduate Sam Sheldon, who spent his gap year in Israel studying at Hebrew University and working on placement for Magen David Adom. Attending alongside his parents and sister, Sheldon was inspired to go to the event by his time spent in Israel, which made him feel “part of the nation.”Also in attendance was housewife Jane Ufman, who felt that it was essential for her to show solidarity with the Jewish State, saying she “felt it was very important that I was here to support [Israel].”Paying tribute to Prince Charles, ambassador Regev referenced the impending visit to Israel of Charles’s son Prince William , Duke of Cambridge, the first ever official visit by a British royal in Israel’s history. The ambassador joked, “You know, we Jews haven’t had royalty of our own since Biblical times, so we are naturally incredibly excited about the visit of the Duke of Cambridge.”Prince William set to visit Israel on June 25, 2018Further details regarding Prince William’s visit to the Middle East were revealed on Friday. His five day trip will begin in Jordan on June 25, and includes visits to Ramallah, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Commenting on the news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We welcome the announcement of Prince William’s visit to Israel... This is a historic visit, the first of its kind, and he will be welcomed here with great affection.”