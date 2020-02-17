Princess Diana’s niece converting to Judaism for marriage to tycoon

The niece of the late Princess Diana is converting to Judaism to marry a Jewish fashion tycoon.

Kitty Spencer, a 29-year-old model, is engaged to Michael Lewis, 61, who chairs the Foschini Group. It will be the second marriage for Lewis, a South Africa native whose fortune is estimated at about $100 million.

It is not known which branch of Judaism Spencer is converting through, the Sunday Times reported . The report cited friends of the couple as saying that Spencer is “taking religious instruction” in preparation for the marriage.

Spencer’s cousin Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, is the future supreme governor of the Church of England.