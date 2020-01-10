Princess Diana’s niece engaged to Jewish tycoon twice her age

Prince Harry’s sudden retirement as a senior member of Britain’s Royal Family has eclipsed a bit of news about his late mother’s niece: Lady Kitty Spencer, a 29-year-old fashion model, is engaged to a Jewish fashion tycoon more than twice her age.

Michael Lewis, 60, proposed late last month after dating Spencer for about 18 months, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

This will be the second marriage for Lewis, who was born in South Africa and whose fortune is estimated at about $100 million. Lewis will turn 61 this month and is five years older than Spencer’s father, Earl Spencer, the youngest sibling of Princess Diana.