Pro-BDS congresswoman's website created by Israeli company

Democratic US congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib before Election Day in Michigan, 2018..
(photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)
US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, an outspoken critic of Israel
, has a website built by the Israeli-based Wix website builder platform.
The revelation was exposed by the Israel Advocacy Movement a British-based organization. Joseph Cohen, the founder of the movement posted a video Sunday displaying the source-code for the website which includes "Wix.com Website Builder."
"These people are ignorant of the incredible contribution Israel makes to the world," Cohen stated. "Israeli innovation makes the world a better place. The world's largest generic drug manufacturer [Teva] is in Israel, as are many medical breakthroughs that save countless lives."
Cohen also highlighted other anti-Israel activists such as Achmed Masoud, Said Durrah, George Abraham, and a host of pro-Palestinian college groups who all call to boycott Israel while using websites with the words "proudly created with Wix.com" at the bottom.
"These hollow threats of boycott are nothing but political stunts that could never be implemented," he added. "Could you imagine how many people would suffer because they were deprived of the medical breakthroughs and technological advances that come out of this small nation? It won't bring peace between Israelis and Palestinians. It's simply narcissistic self-gratifying virtue-signalling that makes the world a much more divided place."
The Boycott -Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement claims that Israel is an apartheid state that is oppressing the Palestinian people. They seek to replicate the type of boycotts against South African the 1980s just before the fall of the apartheid regime.
Tlaib was born in Detroit to parents from Ramallah and Jerusalem and has publicly called for the boycott of the Jewish state. Sworn into office in January, Tlaib, along with Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, are being accused of antisemitic Twitter posts and unfair criticism of Israel.
The Wix cloud-based web development platform was founded in 2006 by Tel Aviv-based developers growing into a successful company with 110 million users worldwide.
