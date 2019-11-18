Pro-Israel activist Hen Mazzig booed at Vassar College

Pro-Israel activist Hen Mazzig was shouted down while speaking to students at Vassar College. Members of the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at Vassar chanted "from the river to the sea" as Mazzig attempted to give his lecture entitled, “The Indigenous Jews of the Middle East: Forgotten Refugees.”Prior to the event the group also published a statement about Mazzig's lecture, condemning his presence on campus."Students for Justice in Palestine at Vassar rejects Mazzig’s presence on this campus and VOICE’s role in obscuring Israel’s settler colonial project." "I walked into the room at 5:30 pm when the event was supposed to start, the doors were closed, people were inside, they introduced me...and as I started speaking they started chanting," Mazzig said. He added that as the chants began a few school administrators walked out of the room towards where the students were protesting, but he is not sure what the administrators did.Mazzig posted a video of the incident on Twitter, writing "Tonight, as I spoke about how anti-Zionists hung my great grandfather in Iraq, anti-Zionists chanted for my death at Vassar College in NY. (Note: “from the river to the sea” is a chant used by Hamas when they call for the genocide of all Jews) Am Israel Chai."
Tonight, as I spoke about how anti-Zionists hung my great grandfather in Iraq, anti-Zionists chanted for my death at Vassar College in NY.(Note: “from the river to the sea” is a chant used by Hamas when they call for the genocide of all Jews)Am Israel Chai pic.twitter.com/mMIQWeUPLp— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 15, 2019
He posted a second video in which protesters can clearly be heard chanting "Israel is an Apartheid state."
They won’t let me speak. pic.twitter.com/l1NXzrMQQe— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 15, 2019
When asked if he thought that the students were using the slogan on purpose, Mazzig said, "They know that the Jewish community, by and large, has a problem with this statement."Vassar College President Elizabeth H. Bradley, "We have protocols that allow for peaceful protest. At the core of these protocols is our unwavering belief that we cannot have a free exchange of ideas if we do not allow diverse perspectives to be heard. Students today knowingly violated those protocols, which is unacceptable. We will follow our internal processes to address the situation."SJP at Vassar issued a statement after Mazzig's talk describing the event."At around 5:40 pm, we began chanting outside the doors of the talk, yelling: 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,' 'How do you spell justice? BDS!,' 'From Kashmir to Palestine, occupation is a crime,' 'Stop the killing, stop the hate, Israel is an apartheid state,' and 'When I say free, you say Palestine! Free - Palestine!'”"We played music by Palestinian artists, passed out flyers explaining our position, and spoke with attendees. Only a handful of students attended the event, outnumbered by administrators, professors, and staff." The group accused Mazzig of approaching two of the protesters and "asking them provocative questions while a man whom he appeared to know discretely filmed the students on his phone, without their knowledge or consent."Mazzig has not commented on this accusation. "Conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism is itself an antisemitic tactic, as it falsely represents the Jewish community and tells them what they ought to believe," the group wrote. "This misrepresentation erases the brave work of many Jewish people who actively speak out against Israeli apartheid. False accusations of antisemitism directed at activists acting in solidarity with Palestinians distract from real instances of antisemitism."Prior to the event, the group accused Mazzig of "pinkwashing," the organization describes as " the tactic of diverting attention away from the occupation of Palestinian land and Israel’s apartheid regime through Israel’s branding of itself as LGBTQ-friendly."They said that "No matter how many pride parade pictures and drag race memes Mazzig posts, his queerness will never make up for the violence underlying his advocacy for a settler colonial occupying state."