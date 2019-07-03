Prominent Reform rabbis' daughter killed in truck crash in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Bridge and lower Manhattan is seen from a helicopter in New York City, April 22, 2010. .
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
NEW YORK — The daughter of two prominent Reform rabbis was killed while biking when she was hit by a cement truck in Brooklyn.
Devra Freelander, 28, was struck on Monday at an intersection in the East Williamsburg neighborhood. The driver has not been charged so far, according to the New York Daily News.
Police are investigating the incident.
Freelander was an award-winning video and sculpture artist whose work was on display recently in Times Square.
She was a graduate of Oberlin College in Ohio and the Rhode Island School of Design.
Her parents are Rabbis Dan Freelander and Elyse Frishman.
Freelander has served as president of the World Union of Progressive Judaism and senior vice president of the Union for Reform Judaism, while Frishman has created liturgy for the Reform movement and edited the popular Mishkan T’filah prayer book.
A number of Jewish organizations, including the Union for Reform Judaism
, the World Union for Progressive Judaism
, the Zamir Choral Foundation and Romemu, where Freelander’s parents are members, mourned her loss in statements.
“Devra’s passion, creativity, warmth, and insight were hallmarks of her art and her life – both of which ended far too soon,” said URJ President Rabbi Rick Jacobs in a statement.
The World Union for Progressive Judaism said Freelander “will be remembered for her passion, creativity, warmth and insight.”
Romemu’s senior rabbi, David Ingber, wrote to JTA that “We pray that Devra’s life be a source of blessing forever.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>