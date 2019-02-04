Protocols of the Elders of Zion sold at the Cairo International Book Fair

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Three staples of antisemitic literature are featured in the Egyptian stand at the 2019 Cairo International Book Fair, they are ‘The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,’ Henry Ford’s ‘International Jew’ and Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf.’



In an open letter to Egyptian Culture Minister Abdel-Dayemm, the Simon Wiesenthal Center Director for International Relations Dr. Shimon Samuels says that " to incite hatred against Jews" at a time when Israel and Egypt are working together to fight terrorism is "undermining [Egyptian] President el-Sisi’s operational policy."

The Arabic translations of these works are also sold around the world by their publisher, Dar Al Kitab Al Arabi [the home of the Arabic book], in the UK, the US and France - spreading the hateful theory of a Jewish conspiracy to rule the world and rule non-Jews to Arabic-speaking communities in the West as well.The open display and commerce in such books is in stark contrast to a statement made by French MP Emila Garvey who told Egypt Today that “The Cairo International Book Fair is the place where we can combat extremism; reading books is the best way to destroy and ruin terrorism."Dr. Samuels pointed to an existing British policy began by former prime minister David Cameron who publicly announced a national ban on the import of books in Arabic which incite to hate, violence or terrorism.Printed in Russia in 1903 "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" describes notes taken at an alleged secret meeting in which Jewish leaders discuss their plans to take over the world.The book was composed by the Russian secret police using existing literary sources such as previous antisemitic tracts and satires on Napoleon and his efforts to unite Europe, the work also falsely describes Freemasonry as one of the institutions Jewish people use to corrupt nations.Henry Ford financed the printing of the book in English in the US and followed that publication with "The International Jew" in the 1920's, a work that shared with the public what Ford himself thinks of Jewish people.Ford was much appreciated by Adolf Hitler and is mentioned by name in ‘Mein Kampf.’

