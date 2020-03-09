Publisher axes Woody Allen memoir

Hachette Book Group announced it will not publish Woody Allen’s memoir after its employees staged a walkout in protest of the company’s deal with the acclaimed filmmaker.

Hachette announced the decision to cancel the publication of Apropos of Nothing on Friday. The book had been scheduled for release next month. Employees of the company staged a walkout at the company’s Manhattan office on Thursday.

“Over the past few days, HBG leadership had extensive conversations with our staff and others. After listening, we came to the conclusion that moving forward with publication would not be feasible for HBG,” the publisher said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

The tug-of-war over the memoir is related to a 1992 claim of sexual abuse by Allen’s daughter, Dylan Farrow, that resurfaced as the #MeToo movement gained steam. Allen has denied the allegations.

Dylan Farrow tweeted about HBG’s decision to no longer publish Allen’s memoir, writing “I’m in awe and so very grateful.”

Last year, Netflix canceled a multi-movie deal with Allen and some of his former stars have distanced themselves from him