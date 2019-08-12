Race to preserve rare Mosaic of Ancient Greek Synagogue

Hidden for hundreds of years on the island of Aegina an hour from Athens, a mosaic floor from a destroyed synagogue attests to Jewish life in the Aegean Sea in the 4th Century CE.



Last week, an exhibition about the mosaic opened at the Archaeological Museum of Aegina as part of an EcoWeek program under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sport’s Ephorate of Antiquities of West Attica, Piraeus and Islands, and the Aegina Municipality.

EcoWeek is an international NGO which raises awareness about environmental issues and climate change, and promotes social and environmental sustainability.Among the guests were Deputy Mayor of Aegina Nikos Economou, representative of the Central Board for Jewish Communities of Greece Daniel Benardout and Gabriel Negrin, the Chief Rabbi of Athens.In a statement, the organization explained that this mosaic floor is “one of the most rare and significant findings of Jewish archaeology discovered in Aegina Island in the 19th century.”The mosaic has rich geometric patterns and two Greek inscriptions, which identify that the mosaic floor as belonging to a 4th century CE synagogue on the island.“The mosaic is at a dangerous state of damage and neglect and requires urgent preservation and protection,” it said, making it clear that raising awareness about the mosaic’s current state is part of why the event took place.Aegina was a strong naval power in ancient times, and it was also home to a Jewish community of Romaniotes, which is believed to be one of the oldest Jewish communities in existence and specifically the oldest Jewish community in Europe. Their origins are from the Eastern Mediterranean.Romaniotes spoke Judaeo-Greek, which was a dialect Greek that incorporated Hebrew, and Aramaic and Turkish wordsAccording to EcoWeek, the Greek-speaking Jews arrived in Greece during ancient times, “as opposed to the Sephardi Jews who arrived in the country during the 15th century.“The Jewish community, which was involved in purple-dyeing and tanning, was prosperous enough to establish a synagogue in 300-350 CE with a richly decorated mosaic floor with two inscriptions in Greek,” it explained. “According to the inscriptions, Theodoros Archysynagogos built the synagogue from donations.”It’s believed to have remained in use until the 7th century CE until the community fled inland with the rest of the population because of threats and raids from the sea.“According to published sources, an inscription belonging to a medieval synagogue, was also found in Paleochora - the town where the island population settled.”The mosaic was discovered by the German archaeologist Ludwig Ross in 1829.In 1928, Israeli archaeologist Eleazar Sukenik traveled to Aegina to study the mosaic.Several years later, in 1932, american archaeologist Belle Mazur, under the guidance of German archaeologist Franz Gabriel Welter of the German Archaeological Institute of Athens, “continued the excavation and discovered the apse on the east wall, where according to tradition, the Torah scrolls were kept during service, as well as the place where the elders sat.”The mosaic was removed from its original location during the 1960s because of construction in the area.“Today, 60 years later, the mosaic has is damaged due to its proximity to the sea and its exposure to environmental conditions,” EcoWeek said. “Its preservation and protection are urgently needed.”In a bid to protect and preserve it, architect Dr. Elias Messinas, who curated the exhibition, together with Yvette Nahmia-Messinas, have embarked on a two year program under the guidance of the Eforate of Antiquity of Piraeus and the Islands of the Ministry of Culture and Sports to repair the damage and further protect it.The program started in 2018 and is scheduled to be completed in 2020.Nahmia-Messinas has been working hard to raise awareness about the Mosaic of Aegina through social media.The two are appealing to the public to help with the restoration and repair process.At the event last week, Messinas, who has published two books on the history and architecture of Greek synagogues, gave a short overview of the history of the mosaic “and explained its importance in the context of other Greek synagogues and their preservation.”Messinas, who recently oversaw the renovation of the two synagogues in Thessaloniki, explained that “the mosaic of Aegina spans more than two millennia of Greek Jewish history, from ancient times to the present.“It is fascinating how much history is hidden behind this mosaic,” he added.

