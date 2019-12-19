if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
Renovated grand synagogue in Mumbai recognized as World Heritage Site

The Keseneth Eliyahoo Synagogue had fallen into disrepair as the local Jewish community dwindled, but has now been restored to its former glory.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 08:55
The Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue, Mumbai. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue, Mumbai.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
An historic grand synagogue in the heart of Mumbai has celebrated its Hanukkat Habayit rededication this week, just ahead of the Hanukkah holiday.
The Knesset Eliyahu Synagogue was also recognized this week by UNESCO with an Asia-Pacific Award of Merit following its successful renovation, International Affairs Review has reported.
The second oldest synagogue in India, it was built in 1884 by the Sassoon family for the Baghdadi Jewish community as a stunning place of worship for one of the world's oldest continuous Jewish communities. But a falling away of the community as Indian Jews looked to Israel, England and the United States for religious, economic and educational opportunities meant that the synagogue had fallen into disrepair in recent times, suffering extensive water damage and a covering over of the delicate features that give the synagogue its unique beauty.
Plans were drawn up for restoring the synagogue in 2010 by the World Monument Fund, which has also had a hand in helping to preserve sites such as the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the statues on Easter Island, but the community was too small to finance the extensive repairs.
In 2017, the JSW Foundation, the charitable arm of JSW group, one of India's largest business conglomerates, stepped in to fund the work, seeing the project as of benefit not just to Jews, but to the whole community. The repairs were carried out under the direction of architect Abha Lambah, and took two years to complete.
“I am a Hindu, but if I am a good person I will try and help people in my city," said Sangita Jindal, the Chairperson of the JSW Foundation. "It was a dire need. They did not have the facility to do it on their own because they have a very small community. No one else is trying to help them, and they are our neighbors.”
Built in the Sephardic tradition, the synagogue's ark is on the wall facing Jerusalem, the prayer leaders' podium is central, and a women's gallery overlooks the ground floor. Details such as ornate columns and paneling are picked out in blue, cream and gold, and the synagogue features some of the most extensive stained-glass windows in India.
Speaking at the rededication celebration, Solomon Sopher, President and Trustee of the Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue said “We are grateful to Mrs. Sangita Jindal, Ms. Abha Narain Lambah and others who have worked tirelessly in restoring our beautiful Synagogue.”
Community member Eddna Samuel added: “The JSW Foundation, headed by Mrs. Sangita Jindal a true visionary has laid a new milestone in promoting the true culture of uniting communities by restoring the most beautiful architecture of Jewish religion. We are highly grateful to Mrs. Jindal for building up a long and cordial relationship between two great nations.”
The renovated monument, equipped with a kosher kitchen, is open to visitors, who can also enjoy the wares of a new restaurant at the site featuring kosher Indian and Bagdadi Jewish cuisine.


