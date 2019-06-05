Restored D-Day plane to make first flight on 75th anniversary

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

After six months of hard work, one of the original planes used by the Allies during D-Day is ready to take off once again.





In December, Mikey McBryan, the General Manager of Buffalo Airways, acquired an old DC-3 plane that had been flown in the D-Day invasion. Since then, he and his crew have been restoring the aircraft piece by piece at great expense.

This restoration effort, covered extensively in McBryan’s web series Plane Savers, was timed to culminate on June 6, 2019 – coinciding with the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy and the largest naval invasion in history, which many historians believe marked the decisive turning point in the Western European theater during the Second World War.

Using logbooks and documents, McBryan and the Plane Savers team were able to trace the entire history of their “new” plane.



Manufactured in January 1944 by the Douglas Aircraft Company in Oklahoma City as a C-47, the plane was taken by the Royal Air Force (RAF) and assigned the number FZ668. It was soon assigned to the 271th Squadron, where it was used as a paratrooper carrier, bomber and cargo plane during D-Day and Operation Market Garden. In addition, FZ668 carried out numerous resupply missions and conducted medical evacuation flights.

After the war ended, FZ668 made daily flights to bring back prisoners of war, before being reassigned to long-distance troop transport. The plane was retired by the RAF in July 1946 before being purchased by Canadair, which reconfigured the plane into a DC-3 for commercial flight, registered as CF-TER. The plane flew for Trans-Canada Airlines from 1947 to 1957 before being acquired by the Canadian Transportation Department in the 1960s, registered as CF-DTD. It was withdrawn from service permanently in the late 1980s.

The plane spent the next three decades abandoned and unused. When McBryan acquired it, he found it in poor condition, with most of the parts either broken or gone. However, his father Joe McBryan, owner of Buffalo Airways, has a large collection of DC-3 parts, having flown the planes for over 50 years.

Much of the restoration was done at the flight school, École Nationale d’Aérotechnique (ENA), who provided the Plane Savers team with a hanger and manual assistance from the staff and student body. Without their help, McBryan said, the team would never have finished the restorations within six months.

The restored DC-3’s first flight in decades will take place at 7 p.m. EST. Sitting in the cockpit will be Joe McBryan and Quinn Jones, whose grandfather had piloted the plane back when it was in service with Trans-Canada Airlines. Afterwards, they plan to bring it to the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 convention in late July.

The DC-3 is widely considered to be one of the most significant transport aircraft in the history of aviation.

This is one of many ceremonies commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day taking place around the world.

