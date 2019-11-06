Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Richard Spencer slurs Jews and blacks in leaked expletive-laden rant

The 2017 recording of Spencer, who is credited with coining the term “alt-right” and has tried to put a more palatable face on white nationalism, was first uploaded on Saturday.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
November 6, 2019 04:13
1 minute read.
White nationalist leader Richard Spencer of the National Policy Institute.

White nationalist leader Richard Spencer of the National Policy Institute.. (photo credit: REUTERS)



(JTA) — White supremacist Richard Spencer rails against Jews and blacks in an expletive-laden audio that was leaked online.

The 2017 recording of Spencer, who is credited with coining the term “alt-right” and has tried to put a more palatable face on white nationalism, was first uploaded on Saturday by fellow alt-right leader Milo Yiannopoulos. They are reported to be feuding.



Spencer’s rant reportedly was at an emergency meeting on Aug. 13, 2017, the day after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counterprotester was killed.



“We are coming back here like a hundred f**king times. I am so mad. I am so f**king mad at these people,” he is heard saying in the 54-second recording.



Later Spencer goes on to say: “Little f**king kikes. They get ruled by people like me. Little f**king octoroons … I f**king … my ancestors f**king enslaved those little pieces of f**king shit. I rule the f**king world. Those pieces of f**king shit get ruled by people like me. They look up and see a face like mine looking down at them. That’s how the f**king world works. We are going to destroy this f**king town.”



An octoroon is defined as someone who is one-eighth black.



Spencer, 41, is the president of the white nationalist National Policy Institute. He remains active on social media.



The audio has led to renewed calls for Twitter to remove him from the platform.


Related Content

Mezuzah affixed to a door frame on South Street in Philadelphia.
November 6, 2019
Fliers called antisemitic and racist distributed in South Philadelphia

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings