Rivlin participates in ceremony at Auschwitz-Birkenau - watch live

President Reuven Rivlin participates in a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau camps by the Soviet forces.
The ceremony, held at the entrance to the Birkenau death camp, was attended by survivors of the camp, Polish President Andrzej Duda, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, World Jewish Congress President Ron Lauder and head of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum Dr. Piotr Cywiński.
The ceremony will conclude with the Kaddish and El Maleh Rachamim prayers.
Earlier on Monday, Rivlin met with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who rejected an invitation to come to Israel for last week's World Holocaust Forum.
[LIVE] Official broadcast of the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz from @AuschwitzMuseum with simultaneous translation into English. https://t.co/mjGD5uD6RF— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 27, 2020
