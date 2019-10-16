Rome commemorates Nazi raid of ghetto on October 16

On October 16, 1943, the Jews of Rome were jolted awake by Nazi soldiers pounding at their doors.



The Nazi raid targeting the ancient Jewish neighborhood of the Italian capital, as well as Jews living in the rest of the city, started at 5.15 am. It was Shabbat and, as happened this year, it was the third day of Sukkot – the coincidence between the Hebrew date and the civil date only occurs once every 19 years.

Over 1,000 Jews were arrested on that day. Two days later, they were all deported to Auschwitz . Only 16 survived.October 16 has become a day of mourning for the Italian Jewish community. Every year, the anniversary is marked by solemn commemorations, which in the past few years have been consistently attended by major representatives of the local and national authorities.“We must respond to what happened with life. This is the testimony we must bear,” the Chief Rabbi of Rome Riccardo Di Segni said during a march on Saturday night, as reported by the Italian Jewish newspaper Pagine Ebraiche.The event was organized by the Jewish Community and by the lay Catholic association Sant’Egidio right before the beginning of Sukkot, a time when it is prescribed to be happy and rejoice.Several hundred participants walked through the very same streets where Jews were gathered to be sent to their death 76 years ago, and that today buzzed with Jewish life thanks to the Jewish school, kosher restaurants and synagogues.Among those speaking at the event were the President of the Jewish Community of Rome Ruth Dureghello, the President of Sant’Egidio Marco Impagliazzo, Rome’s mayor Virginia Raggi, the President of the Lazio Region Nicola Zingaretti, the Israeli ambassador Dror Eydar and Bishop Ambrogio Spreafico.On Sunday morning, another silent march ended in the Great Synagogue, where all the names of the victims were read out loud and Shoah survivor Sami Modiano addressed the participants.“Our youngsters are our great hope and our future. When we are not here anymore, they will carry on remembering [what happened],” he said, according to Pagine Ebraiche.In 1943, about 40,000 Jews were living in the Italian peninsula, according to the Milan-based research institute CDEC. About 7,000 of them were killed in the Holocaust.Today, the Jewish Community of Rome has about 13,000 official members, while the Jewish population of Italy is estimated to be around 25,000.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });