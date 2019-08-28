Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Sackler family to give up ownership of Purdue Pharma under settlement

The settlement, according to a tentative negotiated agreement described to NBC and The New York Times, would be worth between $10 billion and $12 billion.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
August 28, 2019 17:10
1 minute read.
Sackler family to give up ownership of Purdue Pharma under settlement

The steep rise in opioid use here is a real danger to public health. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The Sackler family would give up ownership of Purdue Pharma and pay $3 billion of its own money to settle thousands of state and federal lawsuits over its role in fueling the nation’s opioid epidemic.


The settlement, according to a tentative negotiated agreement described to NBC and The New York Times, would be worth between $10 billion and $12 billion.
The prescription painkiller OxyContin, introduced by Purdue in 1996, helped make the Sacklers America’s 19th richest family with a combined net worth of $13 billion, according to Forbes. The company has been accused of aggressively marketing the powerful and addictive painkiller even as it became clear that the drugs weren’t as safe as advertised.


At least 28 US states have filed lawsuits against Purdue.


The Sacklers also are known for their philanthropy. Many of the museums, schools and chairs named for them, including Jewish institutions, are now debating whether to remove the Sackler name and possibly return their donations.


The settlement would require the company to restructure under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing which would turn the private company into a “public beneficiary trust,” allowing the profits from all drug sales, including OxyContin, to go to the plaintiffs of the lawsuits.


The company also would agree to give its addiction treatment drugs free to the public. Those drugs are currently under development.


The company said in a statement emailed to NBC, which first reported the settlement, and The Times: “While Purdue Pharma is prepared to defend itself vigorously in the opioid litigation, the company has made clear that it sees little good coming from years of wasteful litigation and appeals. The people and communities affected by the opioid crisis need help now. Purdue believes a constructive global resolution is the best path forward, and the company is actively working with the state attorneys general and other plaintiffs to achieve this outcome.”


News of the proposed settlement comes a day after an Oklahoma state judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million for its part in the state’s opioid crisis. Oklahoma reached a $270 million settlement with Purdue Pharma and an $85 million settlement with Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals.



Related Content

August 28, 2019
High profile hate speech case heard in South Africa’s Constitutional Court

By ILANIT CHERNICK

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings