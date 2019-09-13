Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

‘Saturday Night Live’ adds Jewish comedian Chloe Fineman

Fineman joins a long line of Jewish comedians on the famed sketch show.

By EMILY BURACK/ JTA
September 13, 2019 03:19
‘Saturday Night Live’ adds Jewish comedian Chloe Fineman

The logo for 'Saturday Night Live.'. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Jewish comedian Chloe Fineman will be one of three new cast members on “Saturday Night Live” for the show’s 45th season.

Fineman, who once jokingly described herself as “1/2 Wasp,” has a Jewish father. She joins a long line of Jewish comedians on the famed sketch show — Gilda Radner, Andy Samberg, Adam Sandler and Sarah Silverman, to name a few. Lorne Michaels, the creator of “SNL,” also is Jewish.

On Instagram, she posted “OMG” with the names of the other newcomers: Bowen Yang, the show’s first Asian-American cast member, and Shane Gillis.



Fineman is best-known for her celebrity impressions, including Jewish presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, Meryl Streep, Drew Barrymore and first lady Melania Trump.



Her father’s response on Instagram: “Proudest dad ever.”


September 13, 2019
AJC marks one year since Pittsburgh shooting with #ShowUpForShabbat

By AARON REICH

