Scarlett Johansson on abuse allegations against Woody Allen: ‘I believe him'

(JTA) — Scarlett Johansson threw her support behind Woody Allen, who has been accused of sexual abuse.

“I love Woody,” the Jewish actress told the Hollywood Reporter in an article published Wednesday . “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”In 1992, Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow accused him of sexual abuse. The Jewish filmmaker denies the claims.The allegations resurfaced last year with the growth of the #MeToo movement. In December, model Babi Christina Engelhardt said that Allen had a sexual relationship with her when she was 16. Allen has faced backlash as a result of the allegations. Amazon nixed a $68 million movie deal, allegedly due to the claims . A number of actors who worked on his latest movie, “A Rainy Day in New York,” donated their salaries to anti-rape and harassment organizations in the wake of the renewed allegations.Others have come to his defense.Johansson has starred in three movies directed by Allen: “Match Point,” “Scoop” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.”

