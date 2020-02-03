The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Shomrim New York provides free emergency phones to synagogues

The phone would allow people to directly contact emergency services in case of antisemitic incidents.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 06:13
Close up of a man using mobile smart phone (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
In the wake of the stabbing attack in Monsey, New York, and a wave of antisemitic incidents across America, Shomrim Borough Park has handed out free emergency telephones to synagogues to better protect them from possible attacks.
The phone would allow people to directly contact emergency services, including 911, the local Shomrim, or the Hatzalah ambulance service without even dialing, Boropark24 has reported.
The hotline will even be available on Shabbat, when most observant Jews do not turn on their phones and synagogue lines are inaccessible, according to JNS.
The phones have been offered by Shomrim at a cost of under $200 since early January. As many as 200 synagogues had expressed interest in the devices, Motty Browner, a supervisor with Borough Park Shomrim, told the New York Post.
Shomrim said the gesture was a measure of their gratitude, after they hit a $180,000 fundraising target in just one day. There is now a bonus round target of $300,000.


Tags synagogue new york antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For the Trump peace plan to work, Palestinians must give peace a chance By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef This is no 'Deal of the Century' for the Palestinians - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The ‘March of Return’: Hamas’ dirty war against Israel By EYTAN GILBOA
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by