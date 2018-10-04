Shooting in the U.S.: One police officer killed, 4 injured in South Carolina

Emergency personnel are seen on site in the aftermath of a shooting in Florence, South Carolina, U.S. October 3, 2018, in this still image obtained from a social media video..
(photo credit: DEREK LOWE/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A policeman was killed and four were injured in a shooting incident in an upscale neighborhood in Florence, South Carolina on Wednesday, American media reported.
The shooting took place in the residential subdivision of Vintage Place in the western part of Florence. WPDE-TV, reporting from Florence, quoted the Florence County Sheriff's Office that three sheriff's deputies and two Florence city police officers were shot and one city officer had died.
John Wukela, a Florence city spokesman, said that city police together with the sheriff's office were trying to serve a search warrant when the gunfire began.
The suspect is currently in custody and the surviving police officers are at a local hospital.
Florence, which has a population of 37,000, is located in the northeast of South Carolina which recently suffered from heavy flooding due to Hurricane Florence.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>