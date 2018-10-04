October 04 2018
|
Tishrai, 25, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Shooting in the U.S.: One police officer killed, 4 injured in South Carolina

The shooting took place in the residential subdivision of Vintage Place in the western part of Florence.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 4, 2018 05:29
Emergency personnel are seen on site in the aftermath of a shooting in Florence, South Carolina, U.S

Emergency personnel are seen on site in the aftermath of a shooting in Florence, South Carolina, U.S. October 3, 2018, in this still image obtained from a social media video.. (photo credit: DEREK LOWE/REUTERS)

 
A policeman was killed and four were injured in a shooting incident in an upscale neighborhood in Florence, South Carolina on Wednesday, American media reported.

The shooting took place in the residential subdivision of Vintage Place in the western part of Florence. WPDE-TV, reporting from Florence, quoted the Florence County Sheriff's Office that three sheriff's deputies and two Florence city police officers were shot and one city officer had died.

John Wukela, a Florence city spokesman, said that city police together with the sheriff's office were trying to serve a search warrant when the gunfire began.

The suspect is currently in custody and the surviving police officers are at a local hospital.

Florence, which has a population of 37,000, is located in the northeast of South Carolina which recently suffered from heavy flooding due to Hurricane Florence.

