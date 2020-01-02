The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Siyum HaShas events in New Jersey and New York draw heavy security

300 uniformed New Jersey State Police officers were reportedly inside MetLife Stadium during the event, which drew tens of thousands of attendees.

By RACHEL WOLF  
JANUARY 2, 2020 04:52
Orthodox Jews sing and dance during the 13th Siyum HaShas, a celebration marking the completion of the Daf Yomi, a seven-and-a-half-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, the canon of Jewish religious law, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., January 1, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
Orthodox Jews sing and dance during the 13th Siyum HaShas, a celebration marking the completion of the Daf Yomi, a seven-and-a-half-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, the canon of Jewish religious law, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., January 1, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
Tens of thousands of Jews flocked to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on New Years day to participate in Siyum HaShas, an event that commemorates reading of the entire Talmud. Numbers of attendees differed, but most say the numbers were between 80,000 and 92,000.
Following a string of antisemitic attacks in the tri-state area, the event was heavily guarded. “There will be a heavy law-enforcement presence of both the FBI and police because of everything going on upstate and in Brooklyn,” a source told The New York Post.
An event organizer, Rabbi Yosef C. Golding, reportedly told The Record that he worked on the event's security with more than 50 law enforcement agencies and that over 300 uniformed state police were in the stadium, according to CBS New York.
”We have planned and worked with law enforcement on this event for close to a year," Rabbi Abe Friedman, a New Jersey State Police chaplain told The New York Post prior to the event.
“It’s an incredibly unifying force. Not only is it the personal accomplishment of completing the entire Talmud. But knowing you’re doing it together with everybody,” event attendee Dr. Isaac Perle told CBS.
New Jersey Goveror Phil Murphy attended the event and told reporters, “It’s our job to make sure we stand tall and strong and have the backs of our Jewish communities," according to CBS.
Consul General of Israel in New York Dani Dayan was in attendance and tweeted, "I wouldn’t be anywhere else."

The New Jersey-Israel Commission tweeted a photo of Dayan meeting Murphy and wrote, "NJ was proud to host over 90,000 members of the Jewish community from around the world."

"As we celebrated #SiyumHaShas at @MetLifeStadium today, we held the victims of the horrific antisemitic attacks in Jersey City and Monsey in our hearts. We will drive out darkness with light by always standing with our Jewish community. Antisemitism and hate have no home here," Murphy tweeted.

A Siyum HaShas event also took place at the Barclays Center in New York and was guarded by New York Police Department (NYPD) officers.
"As another year begins, our officers continue to be present and vigilant to ensure the safety in every neighborhood across NYC," NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo tweeted. "Expect a larger presence in #Brooklyn as we continue to work with all of our partners so everyone can safely celebrate #SiyumHashas."

A recording of the event is available on the Siyum HaShas website.


