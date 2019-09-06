Slovakia gets first new Torah scroll since Holocaust

A new Torah scroll was put in place in Slovakia, making it the first Torah in the country since the Holocaust.



The celebration took in Bratislava, Slovakia's capital, during the bar mitzvah of local rabbi, Rabbi Baruch Myers's son.

Myers established Chabad of Slovakia in 1993.The traditional Torah scroll procession made its way through the city. They passed by the Presidential Palace to the new Chabad center, which opened in late 2017."This is one of the most touching moments of my entire life," said President of the Bratislava Jewish community Dr. Tomas Stern. He spoke while filling in the final letters of the new Torah scroll.Members of the procession participated in circle dancing at the Chabad Educational Center. They then returned to the hotel where the Torah scroll had been finalized to further celebrate with a large dinner, speeches, and the recitation of the customary discourse by the bar mitzvah boy.The Jewish community of Bratislava had thrived before World War II. The newly-risen community has already managed to build a preschool, a Hebrew school and a summer camp. They also host year-round holiday celebrations, host festive meals, provide nonstop Torah classes, and accommodate the Jewish tourism that comes to Slovakia.A synagogue inside the center—incorporating a new ark, ark-cover and Torah-reading platform covering, all donated, along with the new Torah, by community members—will serve as an alternative place of worship to the only surviving synagogue in Bratislava. The synagogue in the main city is not always open and not always capable of catering to the prayer service needs of visitors.The Jewish community in Slovakia currently stands at about 2600 people. Approximately 105,000 Slovak Jews died in the Holocaust.

