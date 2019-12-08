Solidarity and anger expressed at ‘Together Against Antisemitism’ rally

Thousands gathered at Parliament Square in London on Sunday afternoon for the Together Against Antisemitism rally where Jews and non-Jews came together to stand up against Jew-hatred.The rally, organized by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, took place just days before the UK faces a general election set for Thursday. However, the organization made it clear that this was an apolitical rally “so that Jews and non-Jews alike can say clearly and with one voice, that we stand together against antisemitism.” Attendees waved British and Israeli flags, held signs stating “Together Against Antisemitism,” “Remember the lessons of the Past, don’t look away” and “solidarity with British Jews” during the demonstration.Several also brandishing “Corbyn Supports Terrorists” placards.Speaking to several attendees at rally, sentiments were expressed that whatever happens in the upcoming election, the Jewish community could face prejudice. Simon Cobbs of Sussex Friends of Israel told The Jerusalem Post that the threat to the Jewish community will not be over following Thursday’s election.“If [UK Labour leader Jeremy] Corbyn gets beaten, who will be blamed? The Jews,” he said. “It’s a lose lose situation for us. If Corbyn gets in, we have an antisemitic Labour government and if he doesn’t, the Jews will be blamed of it.”Asked why he was attending the rally, Cobbs said that “all we can do is go out and say that we as a community are scared and that we are angry.“For me personally, even though it’s a two and a half hour drive to get there, it’s incredibly important - it’s the last chance before election to show how angry we are,” he said, highlighting that the Jews and Labour antisemitism has been on the front page of every news item for the last three years.Cobbs stressed that he “hope this rally will send a real message” to British citizens that “when they get to [the voting] booths on Thursday, they understand how scared we are.“Either you stand with us or you don’t,” he added.David Isaacson echoed these sentiments saying that it will be a lose lose situation “especially if Boris Johnson doesn’t win the election with a landslide victory.”He said the Jews in this country face “an unprecedented threat” and although “it’s non political demonstration, there have been instances of antisemitism in the Labour Party” mentioned.“It really is about Labour, everyone knows this and even now, as we are coming up to the election, we are seeing more and more shocking revelations in the Labour party,” Isaacson said.He told the Post that the issue of Corbyn and Labour antisemitism has united Jews from all spheres including “secular, Orthodox, religious, and reform,” which hasn’t really been seen before.“We’re usually a bit diffident about Jewishness,” he explained. “Only now, in the last three or four years has there been unprecedented outpouring of pride about our Jewish identity.”Isaacson said he feels very strongly about attending, making it clear that he “would be outraged even if it was just anti-Zionism because that’s bad enough,” but with the blatant antisemitism in the party, this has spurred him on further.Activist Joseph Cohen told the Post that for him it was important to attend because “Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party have created an environment where Jews are othered in society.”He said that when comments are made that British Jews don’t understand “English irony,” it implies that they’re not British enough.” “We as British as the next person and we will not be intimidated into leaving,” Cohen added.Despite having Left leanings all his life, and spending a lifetime campaigning against racism with the Left, Cohen said that the last four years have been sobering for him. “It was a very upsetting realization that racism comes from all sides,” he said, adding that he too believes that if Corbyn loses, the Jews will be blamed.“Jeremy Corbyn has created a movement of antisemitism that didn’t exist before,” he said. “And they are already blaming Jews - there is already Jewish smear campaign, and calls of Jewish interference. “They will turn on us if Labour loses they election - they already are and it’s a somber thought,” Cohen said. “There are more antisemites in Britain than ever before and that’s on the shoulder of Jeremy Corbyn.”For university student Ari Deller, he has “never seen such a poisonous atmosphere towards Jews in the UK” in the run up to the elections. “Especially on the university campus where I'm a student, I've never seen racism being denied or treated with such apathy,” he explained. “Antisemitism in our politics scares me a lot and has made me genuinely distressed in the last couple of months.” Deller said, however, that what scares him even more “is how little those around me care about it when it's not convenient to their politics to do so. “I'm going to the march today in order to voice my outrage, my anger and my hurt at the state of both antisemitism and the discourse surrounding it in this country,” he concluded.