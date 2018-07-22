Sony buys film script from Israeli

Sony Pictures Studio is seen in Culver City, California, 2018..
Screen Gems, a division of Sony, has purchased the script for a film by Israeli writer Savion Einstein.
According to Deadline.com, Screen Gems is fast-tracking the romantic comedy, which is called Superfecundation. The title refers to the rare but possible occurrence when a woman becomes pregnant with twins who have two different fathers.
Brownstone Productions, which is helmed by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handleman, is already on board, and the studio is reportedly searching for a director.
Einstein is the daughter of the late Meir Einstein, the legendary sports announcer who died last year of ALS.
The script was selected in 2016 as a semifinalist in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting.