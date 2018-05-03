May 03 2018
|
Iyar, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

South Carolina passes bill to fight antisemitism on campus

The legislation defines antisemitism as including calling for attacks on Jews, blaming Israel for all political tensions, and denying its right to exist.

By REUTERS
May 3, 2018 16:10
1 minute read.
South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC

South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC. (photo credit: REUTERS/JASON MICZEK)

CHARLESTON - South Carolina has become the first US state to pass legislation to fight antisemitism on campus, after supporters of the measure said it would help colleges battle discrimination amid growing numbers of such incidents nationwide.

The bill passed the South Carolina House by 86 votes to 4 late on Wednesday. Its sponsor, Republican Representative Alan Clemmons, said its passage showed the state was "leading the fight against antisemitism." Opponents of the measure said they thought it went too far into censoring critics of Israel's government.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Governor Henry McMaster was expected to sign the measure into law when it reaches his desk, a spokesman said.

The number of antisemitic incidents in the United States surged by 57 percent last year, the Anti-Defamation League said in February. The advocacy group said that marked the largest single-year increase on record.

The legislation defines antisemitism as including calling for attacks on Jews, blaming Israel for all political tensions, and denying its right to exist. Opponents of the bill had argued it trampled on free speech and could stifle academic debate.

The bill says colleges must consider its definition of antisemitism when investigating allegations of discrimination on campus.

While Tennessee has similar legislation pending, no other state has passed a law like the one in South Carolina, according to Sunny Deye, education program director for the National Conference of State Legislatures.

South Carolina Democratic Senator Brad Hutto, who opposed the bill, said its proponents were trying to inject the state's lawmakers into a foreign policy debate.

"If state government has a role, let's just say we're against discrimination," Hutto said.

Joe Cohn, legislative and policy director for the non-partisan Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, said the legislation would insert "a tremendous amount of censorship onto college campuses around discussions of Israel and its policies."

But Clemmons, the bill's sponsor, said it was long overdue.

"I see Jews at the point of the hate spear in this country," Clemmons said


Related Content

An ambulance waits outside the emergency department in London, Britain
May 3, 2018
At least 30 injured in Lag Ba'omer bonfire explosion in London

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut