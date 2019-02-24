Southern Polish region provides funds to restore synagogue

The sole surviving kippa from a synagogue burned by the Nazis in Kristallnacht on display in Poland .
(photo credit: GÓRNOŚLĄSKIE MUSEUM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
WARSAW, Poland (JTA) — The board of Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship, a region in southern Poland, decided to transfer $1.3 million from European Union funds for the restoration of the synagogue in the town of Chęciny and the creation of a Jewish Culture Memorial Center there.
The cost of the whole project is $1.424 million, with 95 percent to be covered by the Voivodeship Board
and the rest by the local government.
During World War II the synagogue was devastated, and after the war a library and a cinema were housed in the building. In 1958, the building was designated as a cultural center.
The synagogue is in the regional register of protected monuments.
Local authorities in Chęciny cooperated with the Jewish Community in Katowice regarding the future of the synagogue. They applied for funding for the project in 2017.
“We would like to renovate the building, repair the roof, and renew the walls. We will also create the Jewish Culture Memorial Center there. There will be various exhibits. Jewish heritage is an important part of Chęciny’s culture. We want to remind visitors about it,” Robert Jaworski, mayor of the town, told Echo Dnia newspaper
.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>