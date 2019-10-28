Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Squirrel Hill Jewish day school students send messages to shooting victims

The Community Day School is located about a mile from the Tree of Life Synagogue building where one year ago 11 worshippers were killed in a shooting attack.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 28, 2019 03:32
Envelope

Envelope. (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Students at a Jewish day school in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh sent messages to marginalized groups and communities that have been victims of mass shootings to mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting at a nearby synagogue building.


The Community Day School is located about a mile from the Tree of Life Synagogue building where one year ago 11 worshippers were killed in a shooting attack.
 
The students sent postcards to local organizations, such as the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh and the Latino Community Center; and to places throughout the United States such as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. and the Latino Community Church in El Paso, Texas, local news station WITF reported. They also sent messages to local first responders.
 
“I know I felt very upset when the shooting happened here and I know that nice words helps when you’re thinking sad thoughts,” student Lev Sahud, 10, told a reporter. He wrote in a postcard to the Islamic Center that “Thoughts of love are passed on through people. Thoughts of hope, people already have. Thinking of your hard times of struggle. We are here to help.”


Related Content

October 28, 2019
Chaim Bloom will join Boston Red Sox as head of baseball operations

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings