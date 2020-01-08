Star of David stolen from Holocaust monument in northern Greece

A monument to Holocaust victims was vandalized in a Greek city whose synagogue was the target of an antisemitic attack last week.

The perpetrators of the latest incident in Trikala, a city in northern Greece that once was home to one of the country’s oldest Jewish communities, stole the Star of David from the monument, AFP reported Friday. The fencing around the monument was also torn down.

The same monument was vandalized twice in 2019.

Last week, slogans including “Jewish snakes out,” were painted in bright blue on an outside wall of the city’s synagogue.

The vandalism has caused “outrage and deep sadness,” the Central Jewish Council of Greece, or KIS, said in a statement.