Stevie Wonder shares with fans news of kidney transplant

Singer Stevie Wonder performs during the 2017 Global Citizens Festival at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 23, 2017..
(photo credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS)
Stevie Wonder shared with his fans that he will undergo a kidney transplant during September, BBC news reported on Sunday.
Wonder was near the end of his performance during the British Summer Time Hyde Park when he completed 'Superstition' and told his audience that wanted to prevent “rumors” about his health.
"I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. I love you and God bless you," he told the audience. Which applauded and cheered the 69-year-old music legend.
Wonder is a living musical legend having begun his musical career at the age of 11 when he was offered a contract with Motown’s Tamla label. He sold over 100 million records worldwide and won 25 Grammy Awards.
