Student opens Multicultural Week with “Anti-Zionist vibes only" t-shirt

By DEBORAH DAHAN  
JANUARY 29, 2020 10:22
The York University campus is seen in Toronto, November 18, 2009 (photo credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH)
On Monday, York University in Toronto, Canada opened its Multicultural Week Parade, a yearly exhibition to promote and celebrate cultural diversity on campus.
But not all students fully embodied the event's message, deciding to spread hate and antisemitism instead.
In fact, the student who was conducting the opening ceremony decided to a wear a tee-shirt  stating “Anti-Zionist vibes only.”
The York University Hillel released a statement on Facebook saying that the event's “inclusive spirit excluded Jewish students".

"This is just another example of the combative and discriminatory environment the YFS has created for Jewish and Zionist students, especially in the last few months. This is not a valid critique of Israeli policies or actions. It is a rebuke of the national movement for Jewish self-determination which, in effect, is antisemitic," Hillel added.
"Hillel York condemns this antisemitic act against the Jewish campus community, especially on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The YFS should issue an apology immediately for allowing such vile antisemitism during what is meant to be a celebration of diversity and inclusion".
York University Jewish students refused to stay silent and decided to walk around the University waving Israeli flags and singing Am Israel Chai.  "This is not a time to celebrate," they said. "If we cannot come together and be as one for one hour, then what are we doing here?" "When Jews can feel safe at York without being  threatened, then we will celebrate'" they added.
Hillel welcomed its students' decision, thanking them for "standing in the face of antisemitic discrimination".
This is not the first time such an anti-Israel event occurs. Earlier this month, members of the anti-Israel group, Students Against Israeli Apartheid (SAIA)  "stormed" an event featuring reservists from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) giving their perspectives on the Arab-Israeli conflict.


