Swastikas found on food truck in Miami

The quiet Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood was shocked to find out that two swastikas were found spray-painted over the logo on the side of their food truck while it was parked on Friday, according to 7NewsMiami.



The Burgers Bruh food truck had its logo sprayed over by the swastikas, while it was parked along Northeast 54th Street between Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue.

The truck had been lightly vandalized the day before by a seemingly connected perpetrator.



“I’m a Jewish person. Proud,” Ovadia said. “This is kind of unheard of that in this day and age, we have such atrocities going on in a place where we’re trying to clean up the neighborhood.”



Marks and Ovadia expressed their concern that they were being watched.



This episode was especially unfortunate, they said, because they are just getting started and trying to build up business, which they said is catered to the local community. They fear the swastikas might push people away.



“Obviously you can’t let that steer you out of the neighborhood because then that would make this have worked," Marks said. "They would win.”



Ovadia spoke directly at the attacker on video, “You decided to put a Nazi symbol. Well, why don’t you come to me? You’re a very squeamish little person. You’re a tiny little person. Come at me instead of coming at my truck.”



Despite this incident, Ovadia and Marks assured customers that they will be back in business very soon.



As soon as co-owners Alex Ovadia and Robert Marks found the swastikas etched into the truck, they called the police."We woke up ... today to two swastikas," said Marks. "It hurts.”

