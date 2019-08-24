Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Synagogues to open to public on 20th European Days of Jewish Culture

The synagogues will open to the public for the annual days of Jewish culture, as they are usually closed off to the general public for security reasons.

By JTA
August 24, 2019 08:30
1 minute read.
Synagogues to open to public on 20th European Days of Jewish Culture

The Star of David is seen on the facade of a synagogue in Paris. (photo credit: GONZALO FUENTES / REUTERS)

AMSTERDAM — Some of Europe’s most exquisite synagogues will open to the public on the 20th edition of the annual European Days of Jewish Culture.


Among the synagogues that on Sept. 1 will be greeting visitors is the Portuguese Synagogue of The Hague. Less known than its larger and older counterpart in Amsterdam, the 18th-century Hague synagogue is more complex architecturally because it features a glass dome that spans its two buildings.
On Sept. 1, the Beth Jehoeda Liberal Jewish Community, which uses the synagogue, will host under the glass canopy a concert with cantorial flavors, Jewish Heritage The Hague wrote in a statement.


During the European events, visitors will gain access in guided tours and individual visits to synagogues that are usually closed to the general public for security reasons, as well as Jewish cemeteries and even Jewish hospitals in 25 European countries. The events seek to “combat collective forgetfulness and to dignify European Jewish heritage,” wrote the Council of Europe, which coordinates the events.


North of The Hague, the synagogue of Bourtange in the Dutch province of Friesland will show off a 200-year-old stained-glass window that the building received in June. It had been part of the now-defunct synagogue in Oude Pekela.


Almost all of the Jews of Friesland, who had their own customs and dialect of Yiddish, were murdered in the Holocaust. The Bourtange synagogue, which this year hosted its second Jewish wedding since the Holocaust, will feature an exhibition on the Bergen-Belsen Nazi camp on Sept. 1.


Related Content

Nazi flag flown in Canada.
August 24, 2019
Canadian editor sentenced to prison, promoting Holocaust denial and rape

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings