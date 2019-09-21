The first Austrian to be sent to Auschwitz dies at age 106

The site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)

Marko Feingold, the first Austrian to be sent tot Auschwitz, died on Friday at the age of 106.

Austria's oldest Holocaust survivor, Marko Feingold, has passed away. He was 106 years of age and had a unique personality that left no one untouched. A true mensch who will be greatly missed - may his memory be blessing. pic.twitter.com/dYlAHRH46p — Martin Weiss (@martinoweiss) September 20, 2019

Feingold survived Auschwitz , Neuengamme, Dachau, and Buchenwald, as well as medical experiments conducted by the Nazis.In 1940, Feingold was arrested in Prague and sent to Auschwitz. “They said I had three months to live. And in fact after two and a half months I was about to succumb to exhaustion when I managed to get transferred to the Neuengamme camp,” he told AFP. From there he was sent to Dachau and then Buchenwald.He was finally freed when American troops liberated Buchenwal d in 1945.He, along with other survivors, tried to return to Vienna, but were turned away. Feingold then decided to settle in Salzburg, in American-occupied territory.While he refused to leave Austria, he founded an organization that helped 100,000 Jews emigrate to mandatory Palestine (pre-state Israel).Feingold was active and spoke about his experiences at conferences and schools. "I must have spoken to around half a million people all in all," he told AFP. He also told AFP that he swore to himself while he was in Auschwitz that he would tell his story.

