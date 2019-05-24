Top contenders to replace British PM May viewed as pro-Israeli

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The top contenders to replace outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May who resigned on Friday are viewed as pro-Israeli friends of the Jews and are likely to continue the strong ties between the Jewish Sate and Great Britain.



Top among them are British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

When the German parliament approved a motion earlier this month equating the Boycott, Sanctions and Divestment movement with antisemitic, Hunt tweeted his support for the gesture.“Tremors, turbulence & terror in Mid East remind us of urgent need for peace: two-state solution. But the foundations for peace are respect & coexistence. Boycotting Israel — the world’s only Jewish state — is antisemitic. I salute Germany for taking stand," Hunt wrote.Johnson, a Conservative lawmaker is favorite to replace May. When he was the London Mayor in 2015, he visited Israel and stopped to pray at the Western Wall.At the time The Jerusalem Post reported that he told the Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinowitz, that he had Jewish ancestry. “Yes, I have Jews in my family from Moscow, some of them rabbis. That’s on my mother’s side," Johnson said.Johnson, who is a member of the Anglican faith, wrote in the Western All guest book, “It is a great privilege to come to this Wall for the first time in my life, and I join the prayers for peace in Jerusalem.”Speaking at a conference in Switzerland, Johnson spoke in support of May, who he said had been "patient and stoical" in facing all the difficulties around the country's departure from the bloc.She tried and failed three times to get a deeply divided British parliament to ratify her divorce deal."The job of our next leader in the UK, he or she, is to get out of the EU properly and put Brexit to bed," Johnson said."And to make sure we have an exciting, dynamic, but also socially compassionate conservatism that can see off Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party," he said, referring to the main opposition party.He declined to give further details of his own leadership campaign, in which he will face rivals including Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and probably former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, the ex-Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom and several others."I don't wish to elaborate on what I'm going to do and how we are going to do it, but believe me you will hear possibly more about that than you necessarily want to in the next few days," Johnson said.Steve Linde and Reuters contributed to this report.

