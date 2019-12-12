Trump at Hanukkah reception: I will always celebrate the Jewish people

“I will always celebrate and honor the Jewish people," said US President Donald Trump told the crowd at the White House Hanukkah reception.

An orchestra with some 20 musicians played Hanukkah songs at the main entrance of the White House, while guests enjoyed wine and several cuts of meat.

"All food in the event is glatt kosher under the supervision of Rabbi Levi Shemtov (chabad.) All meats are chassidishe shechita, prepared bishul Yisroel Mashgiach temidi. All breads hamozie," said a sign at the bar, reassuring that those who observe kashrut.

A few dozen attendees wore red yarmulkes that had "Trump" printed on them.

During the candle lighting ceremony, the president, standing alongside First Lady Melania Trump, welcomed representatives from both sidies of the aisle on stage.

"Even the Democrats can come up [to the stage]," Trump joked.

Senator James Lankford, (R-OK) and Senator Tim Scott, (R-SC) attended the candle lighting, as well as Rep. Elaine Luria, (D-VA-02), Rep. Doug Collins, (R-GA-09), Rep. Lee Zeldin, (R-NY-01), Rep. David Kustoff, (R-TN-08), Rep. Josh Gottheimer, (D-NJ-05) and Rep. Max Rose, (D-NY-11). Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence joined the president for the ceremony.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, and her Jewish husband, senior advisor Jared Kushner, also attended the event.

"I am very proud that the Jewish faith is a cherished part of our family,” Trump remarked.

At the reception, Trump s igned an executive order (EO) , which calls on government departments enforcing Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

Speaking about the EO, the president said that institutions that receive federal funding must reject antisemitism

"This is our message to universities. If you want to extend the tremendous amount of federal dollars that you get every year, you must reject, reject antisemitism and you will never tolerate the suppression, persecution or silencing of the Jewish people," he said. "We have also taken a firm stand against the BDS."

As Trump was preparing to leave the room after signing the EO, the crowd chanted "four more years."