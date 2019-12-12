The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Trump at Hanukkah reception: I will always celebrate the Jewish people

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to fight antisemitism on US campuses at the White House Hanukkah reception.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
DECEMBER 12, 2019 02:53
White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others stand behind U.S. President Donald Trump as he holds up an executive order on anti-semitism that he signed during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S (photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others stand behind U.S. President Donald Trump as he holds up an executive order on anti-semitism that he signed during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S
(photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
“I will always celebrate and honor the Jewish people," said US President Donald Trump told the crowd at the White House Hanukkah reception.
An orchestra with some 20 musicians played Hanukkah songs at the main entrance of the White House, while guests enjoyed wine and several cuts of meat.
"All food in the event is glatt kosher under the supervision of Rabbi Levi Shemtov (chabad.) All meats are chassidishe shechita, prepared bishul Yisroel Mashgiach temidi. All breads hamozie," said a sign at the bar, reassuring that those who observe kashrut.
A few dozen attendees wore red yarmulkes that had "Trump" printed on them.
During the candle lighting ceremony, the president, standing alongside First Lady Melania Trump, welcomed representatives from both sidies of the aisle on stage.  
"Even the Democrats can come up [to the stage]," Trump joked.
Senator James Lankford, (R-OK) and Senator Tim Scott, (R-SC) attended the candle lighting, as well as Rep. Elaine Luria, (D-VA-02), Rep. Doug Collins, (R-GA-09), Rep. Lee Zeldin, (R-NY-01), Rep. David Kustoff, (R-TN-08), Rep. Josh Gottheimer, (D-NJ-05) and Rep. Max Rose, (D-NY-11). Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence joined the president for the ceremony.
Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, and her Jewish husband, senior advisor Jared Kushner, also attended the event.
"I am very proud that the Jewish faith is a cherished part of our family,” Trump remarked.
At the reception, Trump signed an executive order (EO), which calls on government departments enforcing Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.
Speaking about the EO, the president said that institutions that receive federal funding must reject antisemitism.
"This is our message to universities. If you want to extend the tremendous amount of federal dollars that you get every year, you must reject, reject antisemitism and you will never tolerate the suppression, persecution or silencing of the Jewish people," he said. "We have also taken a firm stand against the BDS."
As Trump was preparing to leave the room after signing the EO, the crowd chanted "four more years."


Tags hanukkah white house Donald Trump Jared Kushner
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Time for term limits By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Taking over the land By GERSHON BASKIN
Greer Fay Cashman Immunity bill would save country millions By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Shmuley Boteach No Hold Barred: Even when Trump glorifies Israel he’s called an antisemite By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Why do some cheer Trump’s Jewish tropes? By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by