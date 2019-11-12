Trump honors veteran who saved 200 Jewish American soldiers in POW camp

President Donald Trump has honored a World War II veteran who saved the lives of 200 Jewish American soldiers in a German prisoner of war camp.



Speaking at the New York City Veterans Day Parade on Monday, Trump recounted the story of Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds who was captured by the Germans along with his men in the 422nd regiment when the Germans launched a surprise assault.

"He and his men fought for three treacherous days before being taken as prisoners of war," Trump told thousands of New Yorkers who had gathered to honor the veterans.Trump continued: "After they arrived at a prison camp, the German commander sent an order over the loud speaker. The Jewish-American soldiers were all told to step out of line during the roll call the next day. Knowing the terrible fate that would come to his Jewish comrades, Roddie immediately said, “We’re not doing that.” He sent orders to have every American step out of line with their Jewish brothers-in-arms."The next morning, 1,292 Americans stepped forward. The German commander stormed over to Roddie and said, “They cannot all be Jews.” Roddie stared right back; he said, “We are all Jews here.”"The German commander threatened to shoot Edmonds unless he ordered the Jewish soldiers to step forward, but Edmonds refused, saying “Major, you can shoot me, but you’ll have to kill us all.”"That’s something," Trump commented, as the crowd applauded.Trump continued: "Master Sergeant Edmonds saved 200 Jewish-Americans — soldiers that day. So proud to be Jewish and so proud of our country."One of the soldiers saved by Edmonds, Staff Sergeant Lester Tanner, 96, was present at the event and was acknowledged by Trump in his remarks."Thank you also for your very noble service and for sharing this incredible story with the world. Thank you very much, Lester," Trump said to further applause.Trump is the first president to attend the New York City Veterans Day Parade, in which some 25,000 people parade along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan following a wreath-laying ceremony at the Eternal Light Flagstaff in Madison Square Park. The parade was founded in 1919.Trump honored veterans of World War II and 9/11 in his comments, as well as paying homage to those who fought in the War of Independence, both World Wars, Korea, Vietnam, and the Gulf.

