The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Trump pardons Michael Milken, junk bond king of the ’80s

Milken pleaded guilty in 1990 to racketeering and securities fraud charges stemming from his work heading the bond department at the now-defunct investment bank Drexel Burnham Lambert

By MARC BRODSKY/JTA  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 04:01
Junk Bond dealer Michael Milken (photo credit: REUTERS)
Junk Bond dealer Michael Milken
(photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump, citing the “incredible job” that Michael Milken has done in funding cancer research over the past three decades, has pardoned the 1980s junk bond king.
Milken, who also gives to Jewish philanthropic endeavors in health and human services as well as Israeli causes, was among 11 acts of clemency issued by Trump on Tuesday, according to reports.
Supporters of a pardon for Milken included the Jewish billionaire businessman Sheldon Adelson and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, both major givers to Jewish causes.
Milken pleaded guilty in 1990 to racketeering and securities fraud charges stemming from his work heading the bond department at the now-defunct investment bank Drexel Burnham Lambert. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but the term later was reduced to two years because Milken cooperated with federal authorities in the investigation into insider trading. He also was fined $600 million.
The pardon does not affect his lifetime ban in working in the securities industry.
“Since his release, Mr. Milken has dedicated his life to philanthropy, continuing charitable work that he began before his indictment,” Trump’s press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
Grisham in the statement also said that “the charges filed against Mr. Milken were truly novel.”
Milken is a survivor of prostate cancer, which according to Inside Philanthropy “may play a role Milken’s support of health and human services in the Jewish community.”


Tags finance diaspora Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The tragic isolation of the Palestinian Authority By JPOST EDITORIAL
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Gal Perl Finkel The killing of Soleimani and the ‘Deal of the Century’ By GAL PERL FINKEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Does anyone still care about Jewish values? By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by