Two Israeli die in Chile boating accident

A 2017 photo of tourists at the Torres del Paine National Park in Chile.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Two Israeli tourists died and about a dozen others have been injured when a boat overturned in Chile on Sunday, according to local Chilean news. Bio Bio Chile news reported that two Israeli women succumbed to injures suffered in the accident while others are being treated in a local hospital.
Israel's regional consul Leon Suissa arrive at the hospital and the Israeli ambassador to Chile, Eldad Hayet was in contact with Foreign Minister Israel Katz to keep him updated on the situation.
"We hope for a quick recovery," Suissa told Israeli army radio. Katz said arrangements would be made for emergency evacuation home to Israel if necessary.
The tragedy took place in the Serrano River, where the Torres del Paine, voted 8th Wonder in the World joins the Bernardo O'Higgins National Park, about three hours from Puerto Natales, Cooperativa
news reported.
