Two Jewish siblings among victims of Sri Lanka attacks

Two Jewish siblings, Amelie and Daniel Linsey, were among those killed in the Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka, Jewish News reported.



The British Parliament paid respects on Wednesday to the two siblings.

"While the intended target of this atrocity were clearly meant to be Christian, the terrorists’ bombs did not discriminate," said Lord Leigh of Hurley, president of the synagogue where the Linsey's prayed. "The Linsey family were members of my synagogue They shared the same classes as my children."The siblings were two of eight Brits killed in the attacks."We have pledged as a community to offer our love and support to the Linsey family and do everything we can every step of the way," said Leigh.Leigh requested that the government "double its efforts to ensure that the bodies of the siblings are returned as soon as possible.""The families are trying to make progress and would be very grateful for any assistance she can provide through the civil service, to ensure that happens as quickly as possible, as required by the Jewish faith," Leigh said."My children were so nice. They actually went down to the buffet for and got the food for me and filled up my plate. And then I said I wanted a bit more," Matthew Linsey, Amelie and Daniel's father, said in an interview with CNN. "My daughter said I’ll get it, and then the bomb went off and they were both running towards me.""Maybe I should have just stayed and covered them with my body,” Linsey said. After a second blast near the hotel lift, "my daughter seemed to be moving, my son wasn’t. A woman offered to take my daughter downstairs to the ambulance. I needed help moving my son. Someone helped me move him down the stairs and they both ended up in the same hospital."

