The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Two Orthodox Jews die of coronavirus in London, another succumbs in Paris

Rabbi Ze’ev Willy Stern, a Holocaust survivor, was 86 when he died over the weekend. One of his children is in the hospital and receiving intensive care for complications connected to the virus.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
MARCH 23, 2020 03:49
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand in a street in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill in the UK (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand in a street in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill in the UK
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
At least two Orthodox Jews have died in London and another in Paris because of the coronavirus.
Rabbi Ze’ev Willy Stern, a Holocaust survivor, was 86 when he died over the weekend. One of his children is in the hospital and receiving intensive care for complications connected to the virus.
Stern “had for years helped sustain the Jewish community in Kaunas, Lithuania,” Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, the president of the Conference of European Rabbis, wrote on Facebook Sunday.
Stern’s family said he would be buried Sunday following a funeral but asked in a death notice that no one try to attend or visit them. Before his death, Stern warned “that under no circumstances is anyone to attend” his funeral, said the notice, which offered a number where callers could phone in to listen to eulogies delivered during the funeral.
Frieda Feldman, 97, died in London on Friday, the same day that she was diagnosed as having the virus, according to the Bhol news site.
In Paris, the disease claimed André Touboul, 64, headmaster of the Beth Hanna Jewish girls high school and an influential Chabad rabbi. He will be buried without Jewish funeral rites, in accordance with French health guidelines, according to the Jewish Chronicle.
On Sunday, the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Marie van der Zyl, urged officials to ensure victims’ bodies be handled in accordance with their religious beliefs.
“For the overwhelming majority of UK Jews this means that the deceased must be buried and not cremated,” she wrote.
In France, the virus has so far claimed 674 lives; and 244 people have died from it so far in the United Kingdom. Italy, the disease’s epicenter currently, has seen more than 5,000 deaths.


Tags United Kingdom france London orthodox jews Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A homecoming for Israelis due to coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by