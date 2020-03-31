The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

UK Jews overrepresented in coronavirus deaths, some theories as to why

The figures are raising concerns that British Jews are particularly at risk from the virus. They are also giving rise to multiple hypotheses to explain this reality, though none seem conclusive.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
MARCH 31, 2020 23:34
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand in a street in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill in the UK (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand in a street in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill in the UK
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
There are about 250,000 Jews in the United Kingdom. They account for only 0.3% of its population.
But the coronavirus has killed 44 known Jewish victims so far — about 2.5% of the total U.K. tally.
That means British Jews are overrepresented by a factor of eight in their country’s death toll from COVID-19.
The statistics are compiled, released and updated periodically by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, an umbrella group representing British Jewry. The stats are unique because they are the first centralized attempt anywhere in the world at measuring the Jewish death rate and comparing it to a national total.
The figures are raising concerns that British Jews are particularly at risk from the virus. They are also giving rise to multiple hypotheses to explain this reality, though none seem conclusive.
Here are the theories and why they are difficult to prove at this point in the pandemic’s spread.
It’s early
While Jews do seem to be overrepresented in the national death tally, “the numbers of Jewish deaths being reported so far are, statistically, very small – too small to draw any firm conclusions,” wrote Jonathan Boyd, the executive director of the Institute for Jewish Policy Research, or JPR, a group that researches the demographics of European Jewry, in a Jewish Chronicle op-ed published Monday.
Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency about her organization’s monitoring of Jewish fatalities.
“While the figures are worrying, the current sample size is far too small to rule out variance and we cannot use them to come to any definitive conclusions,” she said.
But Boyd added that he “wouldn’t be surprised to see elevated counts among Jews.” More on that below.
The haredi Orthodox
Reports of failures to observe social distancing protocols at some haredi Orthodox synagogues and institutions have raised concerns about the spread of the virus among that specific denomination.
“People are touching the same surfaces, the same siddurim,” or prayer books, a health worker told The Jewish Chronicle last week about the heavily haredi London neighborhood of Stamford Hill. “I believe the community is susceptible to the virus because they are so close knit.”
Separately, 20 British Jewish physicians, none of them haredi, also singled out haredim in a pamphlet circulated in Stamford Hill a couple of weeks ago urging them to heed social distancing guidelines.
“You are fully responsible for deaths that occur as a result of ignoring this advice,” the physicians wrote.
Their concern echoed similar warnings in other places with large haredi minorities, including Israel, the United States and Belgium.
But Herschel Gluck, a haredi rabbi and head of London’s Shomrim Jewish security force, argued that “the facts don’t support this hypothesis.”
The disease has claimed several haredi Jews, including Zeev Willy Stern and Uri Ashkenazi. But other victims have included four members of the Modern Orthodox Spanish and Portuguese community in London and two from the Reform community, including a rabbi.
Rabbi Alexander Goldberg, the Jewish chaplain at the University of Surrey near London, agrees with Gluck and he is not haredi. Goldberg believes he contracted and recovered from the virus, although medical authorities did not want to test him when he reported symptoms.
“Among Jews, this disease doesn’t seem to be confined to the haredi population. All sorts of Jews seem to have it,” Goldberg said.
The mobility factor
To Goldberg, a former community issues director at the Board of Deputies, “the one thing that the Jews who caught the coronavirus do have in common is that they belong to a group with a high level of mobility.”
Haredi families from Britain travel frequently to visit family in Israel, Belgium, New York and beyond, as do Jewish businessmen regardless of their denomination.
Boyd concurs that mobility may be playing a role. Among Jews of all denominations, “many work in the center of town, travelling in daily by tube, and are very much in the thick of things,” he wrote.
“Collectively, we are wealthier and better educated than average, which also means that we are more likely to travel abroad – another way in which we might have been more likely than others to have picked up the infection early on.”
But Gluck has his doubts.
“The tube had many commuters, the trains were packed,” he said of the London underground and national railway, which operated at full capacity until as recently as March 25, when the United Kingdom introduced a national lockdown (it came more than a week after France had taken the same measure.)
London is home to a number of immigrant groups, including more than 800,000 Poles and 600,000 Italians, who travel back to their countries of origin frequently on low-cost flights.
“It doesn’t stand to reason that Jews would be more exposed because of travel,” Gluck said.
Age and city life
Jews are older than the general population and concentrated in London — the city that has seen the most coronavirus cases of any region in the U.K., and is believed to be several weeks ahead of the rest of the country.
“A London effect may partially explain higher counts” among Jews, Boyd wrote, referencing the fact that 60% of all British Jews live in or around the capital. “The city is an ideal place for a virus to spread, and like New York City in the United States, it is at the vanguard of the epidemic in this country.”
British Jews, Boyd added, are old — “21% are aged 65 and above, compared to 16.4% of the population as a whole, and given that the virus is more virulent among the old than the young, Jews may be disproportionately affected.”
But, he added, Jews are also healthier than average — 5% have bad or very bad health compared to a national average of 5.6%.
That may sound like splitting hairs, but it’s “not an insignificant difference, particularly bearing in mind our age profile,” Boyd wrote.
“[I]t’s due both to cultural factors and our socioeconomic status, both of which have commonly protected us against ill-health,” he continued.
Purim and community life
Boyd and several other commentators have noted the proximity of the Jewish holiday of Purim, which fell on March 9, to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe.
At St. John’s Wood Synagogue in London, with 1,300 seats one of the city’s largest Jewish places of worship, a rabbi contracted the virus shortly after returning from a Purim celebration in Morocco. He spent many hours interacting with dozens of congregants before he developed symptoms and self-quarantined.
Festivals like Purim “bring even more people together than usual,” helping the virus spread, Boyd wrote.
More broadly, there may be “something about the way in which Jews organize their lives that might inadvertently cause the virus to spread between us,” he added. A quarter of Jewish adults attend synagogue most weeks, whereas the equivalent proportion for church attendance among British Christians is about 10%, Boyd noted.
“These are all perfect environments for a virus to multiply,” he wrote. “So physical social interaction – typically the essential, even obligatory lubricant which underpins Jewish life – now poses a mortal threat.”


Tags diaspora Britain Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bnei Brak By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman US troops in Iraq finally get Patriot air defense By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
5 Coronavirus: Gov. green lights restrictions, cannot walk more than 100 m
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by